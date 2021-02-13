Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement at Line of Actual Control (LAC) has given voice to the nation.

"Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement at LAC has given voice to the nation. Those who're saying that our land hasn't been taken away and LAC has been maintained, we respect it. But if nothing happened, why are the talks happening?" the former union minister asked.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Territory to China said that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would have to answer for this.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday informed the Parliament that India would not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone.

"India's strategy and approach during disengagement talks with China is based on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we will not allow an inch of our territory to be taken by anyone. It is a result of our firm resolve that we have reached the situation of an agreement," he had said.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.,