'Rahul Gandhi’s take on Emergency is his personal opinion,' says CM Nitish Kumar

In an interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Emergency imposed during the regime of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a mistake.
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar recalled that Emergency was imposed when Jayaprakash Narayan was carrying out a massive agitation and a lot of people were arrested.. (HT ARCHIVE).

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that everybody knew that the imposition of Emergency in the country was wrong.

“I have been a victim of the Emergency period. I was a youth at that time,” said Kumar. He made the assertion while talking to mediapersons in the state legislature premises and said that whatever Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said about the Emergency were his personal views.

In an interview, Rahul Gandhi had said that the Emergency was a mistake during the regime of Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister. He admitted that the Congress at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework.

The Bihar CM said that Emergency was imposed when Jayaprakash Narayan was carrying out a massive agitation and a lot of people were arrested.

“Fundamental rights of the people were usurped. People of the country gave their verdict by voting Congress out of power during the elections after the Emergency. All opposition parties got united after being influenced by Jayaprakash Narayan’s ideology and formed the Janata Party, which formed the government,” Kumar recalled.

The Bihar CM, however, refused to make any comments regarding the income tax department’s raid on film stars, saying that the department was acting as per the rule and power vested in it under the law. To another query relating to raids on jails, the CM said keeping a close watch on activities within the prison was an unavoidable necessity. “I take note of every important thing that comes to light during the raids on jails,” he said.

