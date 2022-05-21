Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi says 'PM doesn't listen'; slams BJP, RSS with 'Sone ki Chidiya' dig
india news

Rahul Gandhi says 'PM doesn't listen'; slams BJP, RSS with 'Sone ki Chidiya' dig

At the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London, Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP government. 
Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the ‘Ideas for India’ conclave in London. ((Twitter) )
Published on May 21, 2022 10:40 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

India can’t become a country that’s not allowed to speak, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he stepped up his offensive against the central government while also targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister must have an attitude that 'I want to listen'. And from there everything flows down. But our Prime Minister doesn't listen. You can’t have a country that’s not allowed to speak… and a PMO that can’t speak freely,” the ex-Congress chief said at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London.

During the discussion, he also did not leave an opportunity to train guns on the BJP and the RSS. “We believe India is a negotiation between its people; The BJP and the RSS believe India is a geography; That it is a 'Sone Ki Chidiya' whose benefits should be distributed to a few, according to the Karma, We believe everyone should have equal access - whether you are a Dalit, Brahmin. That’s the real conflict,” the 51-year-old leader said.

RELATED STORIES

The Indian democracy is a “central anchor” for the planet, Gandhi further said during the London event. “Democracy in India is a global public good. It is a central anchor for the planet. Because we are the only people who have managed democracy at the scale that we have. If that cracks, it is going to cause a problem for the planet. And that’s what the United States is realising,” Gandhi said.

“What is happening today is that there is a systematic attack on the institutions that allow conversations to take place. There is an attack on the Constitution; The result is the states of India are longer able to negotiate,” he added, in an attack on the ruling government.

His remarks at the London conference - which are likely to trigger the BJP’s furore - come a week after the Congress wrapped up its three-day mega conclave in Rajasthan’s Udaipur with an eye on the 2024 polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
rahul gandhi bjp pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP