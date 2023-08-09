'Rahul Gandhi, see PM Modi's big heart': Ravi Kishan on bungalow; 'Not his dadihal'

As Rahul Gandhi got back his MP accommodation, the bungalow of 12 Tughlaq Lane, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said this is the large-heartedness of PM Modi. The Congress countered and said the MP bungalow was not PM Modi's private property.

On Friday, the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case following which Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored. The House Committee of the Lok Sabha reallotted his bungalow which he vacated in April according to the protocol. "Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (My home is this entire country)," Rahul Gandhi said on reports of 12 Tughlaq Lane being reallotted to him.

"This is PM Modi's big heart. This is how the BJP government thinks. Your conviction is on stay but still you got back your bungalow. This is large-heartedness. Accept this and praise. You belong to one proud party. You have turned Congress into 'ghamandia'. But congratulations on getting back your bungalow. This is how our PM is," BJP MP Ravi Kishan said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the MP bungalow that Rahul Gandhi got back is not PM Modi's parental property but is acquired through the public's votes -- and not by PM Modi's favour.

Rahul stayed with Sonia Gandhi after losing 12 Tuglaq Lane bungalow

After vacating his official bungalow where Rahul Gandhi was staying since 2004 -- the first time he became an MP - he stayed with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath and was looking for a new address. Some reports suggested that he was preparing to move to B2 Nizamuddin East -- as a tenant -- where former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit used to live.

