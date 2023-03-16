Rahul Gandhi sent police notice over his Bharat Jodo account of ‘raped women’

The Delhi Police took cognisance of Rahul Gandhi's account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he interacted with some women who were raped and sent a questionnaire to the Congress MP seeking more details on the issue, news agency ANI reported. Police said it took cognisance of the social media posts on Rahul Gandhi's account. Rahul Gandhi as he recounted his Bharat Jodo Yatra on several occasions shared many stories that he got to witness on the yatra. In one such account, he said he met two women who told him that they were gangraped. Rahul Gandhi said he told them to report the incident to the police but they were reluctant thinking of shame. They said if they go to the police, they won't get married, Rahul Gandhi said. They just wanted to confide in their brother Rahul Gandhi and when Rahul Gandhi asked if he could do anything for them, they said he could do nothing.

Rahul Gandhi earlier said he met rape victims during Bharat Jodo Yatra.(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi shared the story as he said that women are still being assaulted in the country but the media does not speak about it.

The Delhi Police's notice comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is at the centre of a massive political row with the BJP MPs demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for 'insulting' India and Indian democracy on foreign soil. The Congress repeatedly refuted the charge and said that criticising PM Modi is not insulting democracy. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed a press conference and said he would like to reply to the allegations raised against him in the Lok Sabha itself but he may not get a chance to speak. Had Indian democracy been functioning, he would have been given a chance to speak in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said.

In his speech at Cambridge University where Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi as he talked about Bharat Jodo, he mentioned the story of the two women in connection with which he has been sent the notice by the Delhi Police.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.