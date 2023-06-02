‘MP safe in PM's Suraksha Kavach': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on wrestlers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing wrestlers' protest and the inaction against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, stating that the MP is “safe under PM's Suraksha Kavach (safety armor).”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Congress twitter)

“Daughters who brought 25 international medals - pleading for justice on the streets! MP with 15 heinous allegations of sexual abuse in 2 FIRs - safe in Prime Minister's 'Suraksha Kavach'! Modi government is responsible for these conditions of daughters,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a report detailing the charges mentioned in the FIRs against Brij Bhushan and said, “Narendra Modi ji, read these serious charges and tell the country why there has been no action against the accused”.

FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Two FIRs have been filed against six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of complaints from six wrestlers and the father of a minor, which states that the MP allegedly offered to buy a wrestler “supplements” if she gave in to his sexual advances, called another to his bed, and hugged her besides assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

According to the FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of the complaint by the father of a minor, Singh allegedly held the minor wrestler tightly during the 2022 Ranchi National Games while pretending to get a picture clicked, and then allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Wrestlers protest

Top wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have been protesting since April 23, demanding action against Brij Bhushan. Following a chaotic day on May 18 when several wrestlers were detained while carrying out a march towards the new Parliament building and the police clearing out their protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the grapplers reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in River Ganga. However, they were stopped and convinced by farmer leader Naresh Tikait. They later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the government should be given seven to 10 days to take action against Brij Bhushan. “We have taken a decision that government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation,” he said.

