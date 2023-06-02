'Read, tell us': Priyanka Gandhi to PM on sex assault claims against Brij Bhushan

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned PM Modi on the government's inaction on Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. The Congress leader shared a report detailing the charges mentioned in the FIRs against Brij Bhushan and wrote: "Narendra Modi ji, read these serious charges and tell the country why there has been no action against the accused." Priyanka Gandhi with protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April 2023.

"AT least two instances of demanding “sexual favours” in lieu of professional assistance; at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment that include 10 episodes of inappropriate touching, molestation that includes running hands over breasts, touching the navel; several instances of intimidation including stalking — and a shared sense of fear and trauma. These form the key allegations in two FIRs filed with the Delhi Police on April 28 against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh," the Indian Express reported.

Citing the same report, Shiv Sena (Uddhav balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is being protected by the government and the BJP. "Nation’s Prime Minister continues to protect this man. Nation’s Woman and Child Welfare Minister stays silent for this man. Nation’s Sports Minister turns a blind eye for this man. Delhi Police continues to delay taking action against this man. Why is this man being protected by the government & BJP? Any answers?" Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

“Such serious allegations of sexual harassment but Delhi Police claims these are not enough for arrest? What precedent is the Police setting? If this is not sexual harassment at workplace, what is? What all Police is doing to protect the accused parliamentarian from ruling party!” Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted.

What did the FIRs against Brij Bhushan say?

Two FIRs have been filed against six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh. One of them is based on the complaint, filed by the father of a minor. In this complaint, the minor's father said his daughter was "completely disturbed and cannot be at peace anymore". Brij Bhushan, on one occasion, held her tightly while getting a photo clicked and "deliberately...brushed his hands against her breasts," the report citing the complaint said.

Another wrestler, as reported by the Express, narrated how Brij Bhishan "sought sexual favours" on the promise of buying her "nutritional supplements".

‘Pulled t-shirt up to check breath’

Apart from the minor, six adult wrestlers levelled sexual assault allegations against Brij Bhushan and recorded their statements to the Delhi Police which are part of the FIR. All narrate 'unwanted encounters' with Brij Bhushan at various places -- at the dinner table, at his office, while clicking photos. Identical allegations of how Brij Bhushan pulled women's t-shirts up to check the wrestlers' breath have been mentioned in the FIR.

'Hang me if found guilty'

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh categorically denied all the allegations since the beginning and reiterated that he should be hanged if found guilty. Brij Bhushan questioned the political motivation of the wrestlers' protest and said he would accept the findings of the investigation.

