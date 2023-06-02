Rakesh Tikait's 'message' on wrestlers' protest: ‘Arrest Brij Bhushan or else…’

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the government should be given seven to 10 days to take action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The farmers' leader made the announcement after a “khap mahapanchayat” was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at a Khap panchayat members meeting in support of the wrestlers' protest, in Kurukshetra on Friday.(ANI)

“A big message from Haryana (to the government) should be conveyed from here (Khap Panchayat in Kurukshetra). Let them have 7-10 days' time (to take action). They cancelled the June 5 meeting (Brij Bhushan's ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya) after coming under pressure from the Khap Panchayat,” Tikait said.

"We have taken a decision that government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation."

He furthe said, "If we aren't allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9 then there will be an announcement of Andolan."

The meeting came a day after farmer outfits held a ‘Khap Mahapanchayat’ which went on for several hours in Soram village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, showing solidarity with wrestlers.

‘Will meet President’: Tikait after Khap Mahapanchayat meet

The representatives of khaps from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi met in UP on Thursday to discuss the protests led by women wrestlers.

“The representatives of the khaps will meet the President and the government in support of the agitating wrestlers and this fight will continue till the protesting wrestlers get justice,” Tikait had said on Thursday.

Under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers held protests at the offices of several deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates in Haryana and Punjab, submitting memorandums addressed to President Murmu.

A panchayat was also held at wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s native village Balali in Charkhi Dadri district on Thursday and people from every section extended support to women wrestlers.

Wrestlers' demand

The wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Singh, a BJP MP from Gonda who has ruled Indian wrestling for 12 years, over allegations of sexual harassment of athletes, including a minor. Singh has denied the charges and hit back at the wrestlers saying that their medals are worth ₹15 each.

