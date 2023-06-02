Brij Bhushan Singh postpones Ayodhya rally as wrestlers press for his arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday postponed his “grand rally” in Ayodhya on June 5 amid growing demands for his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment of top wrestlers, including at least one minor. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (ANI)

The announcement came a day after representatives of around 50 khaps or clan-based outfits met in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar in support of the wrestlers. They said they will meet President Droupadi Murmu to press for action against Singh even as the Union government reiterated it was handling the matter sensitively.

In a Facebook post, Singh cited the ongoing police investigation against him and Supreme Court directives while announcing the postponement of the June 5 “grand rally”. Saints of Ayodhya were expected to share the dais with Singh at the rally.

Ayodhya saints held a press conference to express solidarity with Singh last week and demanded an amendment to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under which he has been booked. They alleged POCSO Act was being misused and that Singh was being harassed.

On Wednesday, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, and double World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat held off on immersing their medals in the Ganga as part of their protest against Singh.

The wrestlers broke down in a huddle played out on live television on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar.

Singh, who headed the now-suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for 12 years, has been slapped with two cases and the wrestlers have demanded his immediate arrest.

He said on Wednesday that he would hang himself if a single allegation was proven against him.

