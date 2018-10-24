Rahul Gandhi takes out road show in Rajasthan CM’s home turf, slams Modi, Raje

Taking out a 100-km road show from chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf Jhalawar to Kota on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raje on the issue of farm distress, the Rafale deal and the turmoil in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Riding on a bus leading a cavalcade of Congressmen, Gandhi commenced his road show from Jhalawar around 3.25 pm and proceeded to the National Highway No. 52 to Kota. State Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Union minister CP Joshi and other senior Congress leaders joined him on the bus.

Gandhi’s first stop was at the Kheemach village near Jhalawar where he was garlanded by Congress workers. Given a rousing reception at over a dozen places on the way where workers awaited him, Gandhi’s road show stopped at around half a dozen places on the way from Jhalawar to Kota where he stepped down from the bus and received garlands.

At a meeting at Mandana region of Ladpura assembly constituency of Kota organised by party leader Naimuddin Guddu, Gandhi, attacking PM Modi on the CBI issue, said: “The 56-inch chowkidar got intimidated by the possible Rafale deal probe by the CBI director so he removed CBI director last (Tuesday) night”.

“He sent CBI director on leave as “he was frightened that if the CBI probes the Rafale deal, then the entire corruption would be exposed”. He also accused the BJP and the state goverment of “neglecting farmers” and for allegedly putting Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the pockets of 15 big corporate houses.

“You must have seen photograph of PM Narendra Modi and CM Raje with corporate rather than farmers in the last five years,” Gandhi said, while criticised the Raje government for allegedly failing to provide the right price for garlic to the Hadoti farmers due to which, he said, several farmers committed suicide.

“If a farmer does not pay his debts, he is termed defaulter; if big corporates turns defaulters, banks queue up before them to loan them other people’s money,” the Congress chief said.

Rajasthan goes to the polls on December 7 and results, along with those of elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be announced on December 11.

