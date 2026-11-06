Rahul Gandhi tells Amit Shah to convince PM Modi for open debate on SIR: ‘Don't be afraid’

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Friday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the proposed debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), urging him to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to an open discussion.

Amit Shah said the government is willing to discuss SIR in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi says he wants a public debate with the Prime Minister. (PTI)

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“Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid,” Rahul said in a post on X, sharing a video featuring two clips of Shah making seemingly contrasting remarks on a debate over SIR.

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In one clip, Shah is heard saying that “there could be no debate on SIR in Parliament”, while in the other, he appears to invite Rahul to raise the issue and debate in the House.

Also Read | ‘Parliament is supreme forum’: Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi’s public debate call, accuses Congress of disrupting proceedings

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange comes amid an ongoing political face-off between BJP and Congress over the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and Rahul's demand for a public debate with Prime Minister Modi. Amit Shah slammed Rahul for walking out in Parliament {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange comes amid an ongoing political face-off between BJP and Congress over the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and Rahul's demand for a public debate with Prime Minister Modi. Amit Shah slammed Rahul for walking out in Parliament {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday, Shah launched a sharp attack on Rahul at the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march in Karnal, accusing the Congress leader of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, avoiding discussions on substantive issues and turning walkouts and protests into the Congress party's political culture.

“In a democracy, Parliament is the supreme forum for debate; yet, Rahul Gandhi, you do not allow Parliament to function. You refuse to engage in discussions on substantive issues, having instead turned the creation of a ruckus and the staging of walkouts into the very culture of the Congress party. You prevent Parliament from operating, choosing instead to gather crowds on the streets and spread anarchy, much like an anarchist,” Shah said.

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Shah also said during the BJP rally that government was ready to call for a special session of Parliament to discuss SIR.

Also Read | Amit Shah challenges Rahul to debate on poll roll revision at ‘any Haryana chowk’

What Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul had first challenged PM Modi and Shah to an open debate on Monday. On Tuesday, he renewed his call, asking the Prime Minister to choose any venue for the discussion and suggesting that it be held in the presence of the media and young people.

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He also proposed that Modi could nominate anyone, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, to moderate the debate.

“It has been 24 hours, Modi ji. I have challenged you. You say that the Opposition is anti-national. Pick any stage, any venue, and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has links with foreign forces and what kind of connections are they,” Gandhi said in Hindi.

“Do it as soon as possible. Don't be afraid,” he added.