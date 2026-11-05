Amit Shah challenges Rahul to debate on poll roll revision at ‘any Haryana chowk’

Karnal: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying the government is ready to debate the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls at “any chowk in Haryana.” Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a rally after taking part in the BJP’s Save Democracy march in Karnal on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing BJP workers in Karnal on the final day of the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra (march), Shah accused the Congress leader of avoiding parliamentary debate.

“Rahul holds a copy of the Constitution in his hand but respects neither the document nor the position he holds,” Shah said. “You don’t allow debate on EVMs, SIR, or infiltrators. Instead of debating in Parliament, you gather on the streets to spread anarchy. I challenge you from Karnal: come to any chowk in Haryana where even our Yuva Morcha president will debate SIR with you. We are also ready to convene a special session of Parliament, but you will run away,” he said.

In his 25-minute address, Shah targeted both central and state Congress leadership, taking a swipe at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the recent assembly election results. “Hooda sahab was ready with new suits and jalebis,” Shah said. “By the fifth round of counting, the Congress was out, and the BJP formed the government under Saini. Following Haryana, we won in Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Rahul must understand that the Congress lost because of its own shortcomings, not SIR.”