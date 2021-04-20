Rahul Gandhi tests Covid-19 positive after experiencing mild symptoms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He took to Twitter to announce that he has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him speedy recovery and good health. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

The former Congress president campaigned extensively in Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the assembly polls. He began his campaign in West Bengal after four phases of voting took place, but suspended it due to Covid-19 surge.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he tweeted.

Gandhi held only two rallies in West Bengal before suspending his further engagements.

Many leaders, including Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have urged the Election Commission to defer the last three phases of assembly polls in the state. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Chowdhury asked him to take a call on what was more important at this juncture - lives of people or polls to choose their representatives.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also decided to limit the number of people in its rallies in West Bengal to 500.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

This comes after former prime minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease and was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

The Covid-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1000 related deaths on a daily basis.

The Centre on Monday announced that all adults will be eligible for Covid vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

The decision is aimed at scaling up the nationwide inoculation drive.