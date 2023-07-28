Rahul Gandhi, undergoing treatment in Kerala, likely to be discharged on July 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for a knee-related problem in Kerala, is expected to be discharged on Sunday, a party leader said.

Rahul Gandhi witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham in Kerala (Twitter/@IYC)

“Rahul Gandhi was admitted to the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for a knee-related issue. He is likely to be discharged on Sunday,” a senior party leader, who did not wish to be named, said in Kozhikode.

Gandhi was welcomed at the premier Ayurvedic hospital by its managing trustee and chief physician Dr PM Warrier. He was accompanied by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and party MLA A P Anil Kumar.

During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a performance of Kathakali based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’ performed by PSV Natya Sangham.

On Wednesday, he also Sri Viswambhara Temple situated at the premises and offered prayers.

He also met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director Mt Vasudevan Nair who was also undergoing treatment at the Vaidya Sala. During the interaction, Nair gifted Gandhi a pen, which the latter said he would cherish forever.

Gandhi reportedly had knee-related issues while walking as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

