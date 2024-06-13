Rahul Gandhi to relinquish Wayanad Lok Sabha seat? Kerala's Cong unit chief drops hint

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was elected from two seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections -Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. However, he will have to relinquish one seat in the coming days. Now, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran has dropped a big hint indicating that Gandhi will likely relinquish the Wayanad seat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI Photo)

While addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Sudhakaran indicated that Rahul Gandhi might retain the Raebareli seat. He said that the people of Kerala “should not be saddened” as Gandhi cannot be “expected to remain” in Wayanad.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him,” Sudhakaran said at the public meeting, where Gandhi was present.

Rahul Gandhi, during a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram, said that he was in a dilemma over which seat he should relinquish. He said that whichever seat he decides to retain, both constituencies will be happy with the decision.

The Congress leader said, "I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Raebareli will be happy with my decision."

According to the Representation of People Act, a candidate can contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies, but can hold only one seat at a time. As per the regulations, the candidate has two weeks to from the date of declaration of the results to decide which seat he wants to retain.

The Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4, which means that Rahul Gandhi will have to announce his final decision before June 18, next Tuesday.

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seat but lost from the former. Contesting on two seats once again in the 2024 elections, Gandhi won from both Wayanad and Raebareli with a huge margin. In Wayanad, however, the victory margin was smaller than what it was in 2019.