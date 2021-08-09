Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar, meet Congress leaders and workers
india news

Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar, meet Congress leaders and workers

Gandhi will address a select gathering including state office bearers, party district presidents, former legislators and others during the inaugural ceremony of the party's headquarters.
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(HT PRINT)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Srinagar from Monday. This is the first time that he is visiting Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Gandhi is scheduled to inaugurate the party's headquarters in the union territory. He will also interact with leaders and party workers during his visit.

“Gandhi had already planned a four-day tour to J&K but the Parliament session ensued and so he is now visiting Kashmir on a short visit. He will be in Kashmir on August 9 and 10,” according to J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir. After the Parliamentary session is over, the senior Congress leader will also visit Jammu for two to three days, he further informed.

Gandhi will address a select gathering including state office bearers, party district presidents, former legislators and others during the inaugural ceremony of the party's headquarters.

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) were nullified that gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules. The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood.

On July 28, Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the statehood for Jammu & Kashmir would be granted after normalcy is restored.

In an interview with Hindustan Times on July 28, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that Union home minister Amit Shah had assured granting statehood to the Union territory at an appropriate time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP