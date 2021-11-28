Rahul Gandhi tweets 'keep faith, hatred won't win'. Social media interprets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet in which he said hatred will not win. "Have faith. Don't give up, don't stop," the Congress leader wrote with the hashtag 'we stand united'. Though the Congress leader did not specify any context for his tweet, social media users linked his statement with comedian Munawar Faruqui's hint that he will quit comedy after his Bengaluru show scheduled on Sunday was cancelled over law and order issue.

In a post summing up what he faced in the past few days, comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday wrote he's done and probably will bid adieu to his art form after his 12 shows got cancelled in the last two months. On January 1, Faruqui was arrested from a show in Indore on allegations of hurting Hindu sentiments. Faruqui claimed he was arrested before he began the show and the videos produced as evidence were from his earlier shows. After spending a month in jail, he was released on bail. Hatred won, artist lost, the comedian said as he signed off saying what he faced has been unfair. "Putting me in the jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it's clearly nothing problematic in the show!" Munawar wrote.

While many social media users contextualised Rahul Gandhi's cryptic tweet with the political developments of the country, many tagged Munawar Faruqui and wrote that the message was indeed meant for him.

After India lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match last month and cricketer Mohammad Shami was abused, Rahul Gandhi extended his support to the cricketer and wrote, "Mohammad Shami, we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them."

