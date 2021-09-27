Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as exploitative
Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as exploitative

Several opposition parties and leaders have also voiced their support for Monday's nationwide bandh. Charanjit S Channi, the recently appointed chief minister of Punjab , also voiced support for the nationwide strike against the farm laws
By Amitoj Singh Kalsi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Central government was ‘exploitative’ and extended support for the farmers’ protest using the hashtag ##IStandWithFarmerss. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Rahul Gandhi on Monday voiced support for the farmers’ non-violent protest via Twitter. The Bharat Bandh on Monday by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a group of more than 30 farmers’ organisations, marks the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws that the farmers’ grouping is opposed to. A countrywide strike is being observed from 6 am to 4 pm.

In a tweet on Monday, Gandhi alleged that the Central government was “exploitative” and extended support for the farmers protest using the hashtag ##IStandWithFarmers.

Several other political leaders have also voiced their support for Monday’s Bharat bandh. Charanjit S Channi, the recently appointed chief minister of Punjab and a regional leader of the Indian National Congress, also voiced support for the nationwide strike. He urged the government to repeal the farm laws, while also encouraging the farmers to “raise their voices in a peaceful manner.”

Abu Asim Azmi, a Maharashtra lawmaker (MLA) and a regional leader of the Samajwadi Party, has also voiced support for the Bharat Bandh. He urged every Indian citizen to support the farmers and posted a video asserting that the government must respond to the requests of the farmers.

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation Dipankar Bhattacharya and Yogendra Yadav also tweeted in support of the farmers.

In addition to these leaders, state governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh. Several parties like the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), SAD-Sanyukt, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Swaraj India and others have also supported the call for Bharat Bandh on Monday.

