Rahul Gandhi urges Jaishankar to secure release of 37 Tamil fishermen from Sri Lanka

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday to address the arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen with the Sri Lankan authorities and secure their early release along with their boats. LoP Rahul Gandhi writes letter to EAM Jaishankar urging him to raise fishermen issue with Sri Lanka.

Referring to the September 21 arrest of the fishermen, Gandhi said that they were small-scale fisherfolk who had attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress when they were apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

"I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you regarding the arrest of 37 Tamil fishermen, and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities on September 21, 2024. Adv. R. Sudha, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency, informed me that the arrested fishermen are small-scale fisherfolk operating close to the coast and that on the day of the incident, they had attempted to rescue a Sri Lankan boat in distress," Rahul Gandhi said in the letter.

In the letter, Gandhi said that there are frequent incidents of Indian fishermen being detained by Sri Lankan authorities, facing asset seizures, and heavy fines. He condemned these actions and called for strict measures against such practices.

“… recurring incidents of small and marginal Indian fisherfolk being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities and the unjust seizure of assets and imposition of hefty fines by them warrants strict condemnation,” Gandhi said.

"I request you to kindly take up this matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and ensure the early release of the fishermen and their boats," Gandhi said in his letter to Jaishankar.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had earlier informed Jaishankar about the arrests and requested intervention for the fishermen's release.

Jaishankar to address UNGA today

Jaishankar is currently in the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is set to deliver his address later today. (September 28).