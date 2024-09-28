Rahul Gandhi's ‘naach gaana’ comment on Ayodhya Ram temple ceremony sparks outrage, BJP reacts sharply

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress has sparked a huge political row after he purportedly referred to the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishta’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a "naach-gaana" (song and dance) event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing backlash over his comment calling the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha a "naach-gaana" (ANI Photo) (AICC)

In 27-second video clip, Rahul Gandhi is purportedly heard slamming the government for turning the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha into a celebrity event rather than representing marginalised people.

“They invited Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, Ambani and other celebrities. Was there a single farmer there? Or a labourer? There was just a dance going on,” Rahul Gandhi is heard in the clip.

Rahul Gandhi's comments immediately drew reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party calling into question his stance his faith and stance on Hindu rituals.

BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat said, “Maybe he (Rahul Gandhi) has not yet been able to understand the Indian culture. When he would be able to understand the Indian culture, he will understand all of this (these rituals)...Common people were involved in that celebration.”

Shehzad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of the BJP, also reacted calling the Congress leader's comments “deplorable”.

He said Rahul Gandhi and his family had proven a record of anti-Hindu sentiments and said, “INDI alliance believes in - Hindu Astha par karo chot, Lena hai votebank ka vote!” (Hurt the Hindu faith to get all the votes).

In his post he added, “Can this be said about any other faith and their pious occasions? Rahul’s family has opposed Ram ji's existence, Ram Mandir, his govt coined Hindu terror and he even labelled Dwarka puja as “natak” now this.”