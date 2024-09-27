‘PM Modi’s monopoly model': Rahul Gandhi claims BJP causing job losses, hurting MSMEs

Attacking the ruling BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government is running a “monopoly model” which has led to job losses, devastated micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and deprived many individuals of opportunities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo) (AICC)

Gandhi blamed the Modi government for unemployment, and said, “India deserves better.”

Holding a discussion with business owners and professionals in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi ji's monopoly model has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs and deprived people of opportunity. India deserves better.”

Citing reasons for unemployment during his discussion, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that India has a huge skillset but the attack on smaller corporations from big companies is exacerbating the job market in the country. He added that demonetisation, import duties, and GST were all designed to "hurt" people economically.

Rahul Gandhi further urged the central government to simplify GST and open up banking opportunities for small businesses in order to increase employment and and revive the job market.

“India has a huge set of skills, India is not the government of India, India is 'you.' The simple biggest reason in my view as to why we are having unemployment is because the basic structure of employment, which is smaller and bigger businesses, is under severe attack from 5-10 really big monopolies,” he said.

"They are not production monopolies. For example, a country like Japan has large monopolists as well, but their monopolists produce things, they are not simple traders. Our biggest monopolists do not produce things, they simply trade things. These large monopolists have control of the political system and they are organising a systematic attack on you people. GST was designed to hurt you people, demonetisation was designed to hurt you, people, and import duties were designed to hurt you people," he added.

Read more: Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Kolhapur on October 5

Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “The frustration in the eyes of a young startup owner from J&K reflects the struggles of most entrepreneurs and small-business owners in India. 'Modi ji's monopoly model' has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs and deprived people of opportunity.”

(With inputs from PTI)