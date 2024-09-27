Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Kolhapur on October 5

Mumbai: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Maharashtra on October 5, and hold a ‘Samvidhan Sabha’ in Kolhapur city, where he will be interacting with members of the civil society, said Congress insiders. HT Image

The ‘Samvidhan Sabha’ is significant in the backdrop of the state assembly elections that are expected to be declared in the first or second week of October. The Congress aims to maintain the issue of the BJP’s attempt to alter the constitution, as it has benefited their prospects in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul ji is coming to Kolhapur on October 5. He is expected to meet members of the civil society where issues related to the constitution will be discussed. He may also inaugurate the statue of Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which is yet to be confirmed,” said a Congress leader, wishing anonymity.

The visit is also important considering the allegations against Rahul Gandhi that he wanted to “end reservation”. Gandhi had said India was not a fair place at the moment, and the Congress party would “think of ending reservation when India is a fair place.” He made the statement while interacting with the students and faculty members of Georgetown University in Washington DC on September 10.

Soon after that, the BJP leaders claimed that Gandhi was against reservation and had exposed himself. A day later, Gandhi issued a statement and said, “Yesterday someone misrepresented my statement that I am against reservation. But let me make it clear – I am not against reservation. We will take reservations beyond the limit of 50%.”