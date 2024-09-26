Modi ‘systematically’ ended employment system: Rahul at Haryana rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in Haryana of “systematically ending the employment system” in the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a Congress rally at Assandh in Karnal district on Thursday in the run-up to the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a Congress rally at Assandh near Karnal, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha referred to his recent visit to the US and said he met immigrants from Haryana who went there in search of a better future as they were unable to get employment in their home state. “I understood their journey, how they reached the US to live with 20 others packed in a house. They have seen our people die on their way. They first sold their land or took loans on high interest to reach, but could not spent ₹50 lakh to start their business because there is no guarantee of profit,” he said.

“They cannot meet their families for 10 years and can’t even return to perform the last rites if their parents die. They urged me to meet their parents and I did at 4am. I’ve not seen such an emotional scene in my life. You must have seen the video how a son is crying before his father on video call,” he said.

Gandhi went on to claim: “This is because of the Modi government and the state government that has systematically damaged employment. Modi brings black laws to snatch away what you have (agriculture). I went to J&K, in HP, apple businesses have been sold to Adani. Their loans worth crores are waived, but not yours.”

Raising the issue of caste census, he said that he will ensure that it gets passed in Parliament in front of PM Modi. “We are just asking to find out how many Dalits, OBCs, STs/SCs are there in the country, what is the issue in that?” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja during the rally at Assandh in Karnal district on Thursday. (PTI photo)

He exuded confidence that the Congress would sweep the October 5 Haryana assembly elections. Congress MP Kumari Selja, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state unit chief Udai Bhan were present at the rally. This was for the first time that rivals Hooda and Selja shared the stage in these elections.

Congress candidates from the region, namely Shamsher Singh Gogi (Assandh), Sumita Singh (Karnal), Rakesh Kamboj (Indri), Dharampal Gondar (Nilokheri), Subhash Deswal (Safidon), Virender Shah (Panipat City) and Sachin Kundu (Panipat Rural), were present on the stage.

Gandhi also spoke about the Congress’ poll promises for Haryana, including ₹2,000 a month for women and LPG gas cylinders at ₹500 if his party is voted to power.

Two lakh vacancies would be filled in Haryana and the Congress has promised a legal guarantee for minimum support price, he said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.