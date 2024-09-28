Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue, speaks on ‘Muslims in India’ at UNGA; S Jaishankar to address today

Pakistan on Friday once again raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that to “secure durable peace”, India should reverse the Abrogation of Article 370. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 27, 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)

Shehbaz Sharif, addressing at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, also suggested that India should enter into a dialogue for “peaceful” resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, news agency PTI reported.

In his over 20-minute speech, Shehbaz Sharif raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir as expected, making references to Article 370 and Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani.

“India’s policy of brutal coersion and oppression, in occupied Kashmir has ensured, that Burhan Wani’s legacy, continues to inspire, the struggle and sacrifices, of millions of Kashmiris. Inspired by the legitimacy, of their epic struggle, they remain defiant,” Shehbaz Sharif also wrote on social media platform X.

At the UNGA, the Pakistani prime minister said “similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination”.

Referring to India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, Shehbaz Sharif said "to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures” of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and “wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

Sharif also alleged that instead of moving towards peace, India has moved away from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, PTI added.

“These resolutions mandate a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination,” the Pakistan PM said.

Shehbaz Sharif alleges Muslims being targeted in India

The Pakistan PM claimed that escalation of Islamophobia is a troubling global development. “The most alarming manifestation of Islamophobia is the Hindu supremacist agenda in India. It aggressively seeks the subjugation of 200 million Muslims and the obliteration of India's Islamic heritage,” Sharif alleged.

S Jaishankar to address UNGA assembly

India is expected to issue a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's allegations through a Right of Reply after the debate concluded.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to speak at UN General Assembly on Saturday night (India time).

Pakistan regularly raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the subject matter being discussed or the theme of the forum and fails to get any support or traction.

New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

India has also asked Pakistan to concentrate on addressing its internal matters rather than raising the Kashmir issue and indulging in frivolous allegations against New Delhi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)