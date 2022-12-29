Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines on several occasions: CRPF’s rebuttal

A day after the Congress wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging multiple breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to the claims and said that Gandhi himself violated their laid down guidelines, or security protocols, on “several occasions”, a fact which was communicated to him earlier, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The CRPF provides Z+ category security cover to the Gandhi family.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, while asking to bolster the security apparatus, informed Shah on Wednesday that Gandhi’s security was compromised on several occasions when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on December 24.

“It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee, the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police/security agencies as per guidelines. Advisories based on threat assessment have been issued by the ministry of home affairs to all stakeholders concerned including the state governments. Advance Security Liaison (ASL) is also undertaken for every visit,” said an officer, quoting the CRPF’s response.

On allegations regarding security breach on December 24, the CRPF said that “ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on December 22”.

“All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made,” the force said, according to a second officer. “The security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines.”

The CRPF further said that security arrangements made for the protectee works well when the person concerned themself adhere to the laid down guidelines.

“However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,” the CRPF wrote in its response to Venugopal, said the second officer.

“For instance, since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated,” it added.

It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately, they added.