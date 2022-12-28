Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress writes to Shah over security breaches

Bharat Jodo Yatra’s security was compromised on multiple occasions when it entered the national capital on December 24 and the Delhi Police failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has said in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah.

The party accused the Intelligence Bureau of harassment and said some of the yatra participants have been questioned. “The situation was so severe that the Congress workers and Bharat Jodo Yatris had to form a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi. ...the Delhi Police remained mute spectators,” said the letter. It pointed out Gandhi is the highest Z+ protectee.

Z+ category protectees get a bulletproof vehicle, a pilot vehicle, priority on roads, and 24/7 security at their residences, workplaces, or any other place they visit.

The letter referred to alleged harassment during the yatra, Congress’s biggest public outreach in decades. “We filed an FIR [First Information Report] dated 23 December 2022 at Sohna City Police station regarding unknown miscreants belonging to Haryana state intelligence illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra containers in Haryana.”

The Congress urged the government not to indulge in “vindictive politics” and maintain Gandhi’s safety and security. It added every citizen has the right to assemble and move freely throughout India. “Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra [foot march] to bring peace and harmony to the country,” said the letter signed by Congress leader K C Venugopal.

It said the yatra is slated to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir in the next phase from January 3. “...I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi and of all the Bharat Jodo Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” the letter said.

Gandhi led the yatra through key areas of the national capital on Saturday last. The march has traversed nine states so far and covered close to 3,000km across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana since September 7.

The Congress announced the 3,500km yatra in May 2022 during its three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur against the backdrop of internal discord and electoral losses.