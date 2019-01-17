Rahul Gandhi wishes Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

Congress President Rahul Gandhi wished a speedy recovery to finance minister Arun Jaitley who is in the US for a regular medical check-up.

“I’m upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley,”Gandhi said in a tweet.

Government officials said, the finance minister has gone to the US on Sunday for a routine check-up .

