‘Rahul Gandhiji please…’: Nagarjuna's wife on Telangana minister's Naga-Samantha divorce remark

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's wife, Amala Akkineni, wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to restrain politicians from his party from making derogatory comments and demanding an apology from Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her remarks.

Konda Surekha faced criticism after linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao for the separation between actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Amala Akkineni voiced her condemnation of Konda Surekha's remarks in a post on her official Instagram account on Wednesday evening.

“I am shocked to see a woman minister behave like a demon, fabricating false allegations and targeting decent citizens as fodder for a political battle,” she wrote

“Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful,” Amala added.

Amala urged Rahul Gandhi to restrain his party members from making such comments and demanded that Konda Surekha retract her “venomous statements” and issue an apology to her family.

“If leaders lower themselves into the gutter and behave like criminals, what will happen to our country? Mr Rahul Gandhiji, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and make your minister retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Samantha also reacted to the remarks and said that her divorce was a “personal matter”.

In her Instagram story, Samantha clarified that her divorce was “by mutual consent and amicable,” emphasising that there was no political conspiracy involved. She also urged people to stop speculating about her divorce.

“To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength,” she said.

Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, was previously married to actress Samantha. They announced their separation in October 2021 through a joint statement on social media.

In their announcement, they requested privacy and support from fans and the media during this challenging time. Samantha and Chaitanya emphasized that they will always “hold a special bond” between them.



