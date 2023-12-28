Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra to cover more distance than Bharat Jodo: Details

A day before the Congress Foundation Day on December 28, the Congress announced the second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will be known as Bharat Nyay Yatra. The yatra will start from Manipur on January 14 and will end in Mumbai on March 20. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the yatra in Manipur. The timing of the Bharat Nyay Yatra is crucial as it would conclude just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, though the Congress reiterated that like Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bharat Nyay Yatra will not be a political rally. Unlike Bharat Jodo Yatra, the main mode of travel in Bharat Nyay Yatra is by bus. The Congress dismissed suggestions that the mode of transport changed to wrap up the yatra early before the election and said the party wanted to try a different model. Rahul Gandhi will embark on the Bharat Nyay Yatra on January 14.(PTI)

Bharat Nyay Yatra versus Bharat Jodo Yatra: A comparison

Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7, 2022 and concluded in J&K in 2023. It was a Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra that took 136 days. Bharat Nyay Yatra has just been announced and its details and road maps are yet to be disclosed. But it will cover a longer distance than Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Distance

The east-to-west Bharat Nyay Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 kilometres. The south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra covered 4,500 kilometres.

States to be covered

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered 12 states and two Union Territories. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir were in the route of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Nyay Yatra will cover 14 states: Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Timeline

As Bharat Jodo Yatra was mainly on foot, it took 136 days to complete. According to the timeline of the Bharat Nyay Yatra, it will complete the east-west journey in 67 days and end on March 20. The main mode of transport will be the bus, though every day there will be a foot march where people can join Rahul Gandhi.