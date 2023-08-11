Rahul Gandhi's 'doesn't befit PM' jibe gets 'blows kisses like lukkha' reply

After Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it does not fit a prime minister to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur has been burning for the last four months, BJP's Amit Malviya tore into Rahul Gandhi and said India deserves a more responsible opposition -- not someone who blows flying kisses like a 'lukkha' in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was amazed seeing the PM laughing and cracking jokes in Parliament. (Raj K Raj)

Commenting on PM Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said he was amazed seeing PM Modi laughing, cracking jokes and talking in length on Congress and Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi has multiple tools to contain the situation in Manipur but he is not deploying them as he does not want to douse the fire in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to come out and 'blabber like a dement' after walking out when PM Modi was speaking. "Rahul Gandhi, who didn’t have the decency to sit through the entire No Confidence Motion, moved by the Opposition, skipped Home Minister’s speech and walked out when Prime Minister spoke, worse, like a ‘लुक्खा’ was blowing flying kisses in the Parliament, when it was, ironically, among other things, discussing women security and safety, has the audacity to come out and blabber like a dement. India deserves a more responsible Opposition," Amit Malviya wrote.

Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss in Parliament has created a controversy with the women BJP MPs complaining to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Rahul Gandhi's gesture after Smriti Irani objected to it. Women MPs of opposition parties including Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool's Mahua Moitra spoke in favour of Rahul Gandhi and questioned Smriti Irani instead.

As PM Modi spoke in Parliament on Thursday, the opposition walked out alleging that PM Modi did not speak on Manipur for the first two hours. On Friday, Rahul Gandhi said the situation in Manipur is unforeseen as Manipur has been divided between Kuki and Meitei. "A state requires control, authority. Manipur does not exist as a state. When we went to the Meitei area, we were categorically told that if there is any Kuki in my security team, they will be shot. The same happened in the Kuki area," Rahul Gandhi said explaining why he said Manipur has been 'murdered' by the BJP. "I was not speaking metaphorically, I was speaking literally," Rahul Gandhi said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.