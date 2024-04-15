Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

Flying squad officials of the Election Commission conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris on Monday, news agency PTI reported. The flying squad officials searched after the helicopter landed in Nilgiris, police said. The helicopter via which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, was checked by the Election Commission's flying squad officials in Nilgiris.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meetings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.

Later on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi held a large roadshow in Wayanad. Thousands of party workers and supporters turned up for the roadshow in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad.

From an open vehicle, Rahul Gandhi waved to the crowd amid the slogan in support of him and the Congress party.

The Congress MP arrived in the state for a two-day tour and he will also hold a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode in the evening and take part in several programmes in his constituency.

Kerala, whose all 20 constituencies go to the poll on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, is witnessing high-voltage political activities on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holding campaign rallies in the state.

PM Modi is attending two public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's state president, K Surendran.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes; the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. He secured 64.94 per cent vote share, defeating LDF candidate PP Suneer. The NDA had fielded BDJ (S) leader Tushar Vellapally, who secured just around 78,000 votes, which accounted for a mere 7.25 per cent.