 Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting.

Flying squad officials of the Election Commission conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris on Monday, news agency PTI reported. The flying squad officials searched after the helicopter landed in Nilgiris, police said.

The helicopter via which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, was checked by the Election Commission's flying squad officials in Nilgiris.(ANI)
The helicopter via which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, was checked by the Election Commission's flying squad officials in Nilgiris.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meetings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, seeking a successive term. 

Later on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi held a large roadshow in Wayanad. Thousands of party workers and supporters turned up for the roadshow in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad.

From an open vehicle, Rahul Gandhi waved to the crowd amid the slogan in support of him and the Congress party.

The Congress MP arrived in the state for a two-day tour and he will also hold a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode in the evening and take part in several programmes in his constituency.

Kerala, whose all 20 constituencies go to the poll on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, is witnessing high-voltage political activities on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holding campaign rallies in the state.

PM Modi is attending two public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's state president, K Surendran.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes; the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. He secured 64.94 per cent vote share, defeating LDF candidate PP Suneer. The NDA had fielded BDJ (S) leader Tushar Vellapally, who secured just around 78,000 votes, which accounted for a mere 7.25 per cent.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On