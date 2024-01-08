Rahul Gandhi's 'patron of criminals' dig at BJP on SC's Bilkis Bano case verdict

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on nullifying the Gujarat government's order to allow the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, calling it 'a victory of justice. He also took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the order is against the arrogant BJP being the 'patron of criminals'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(AICC)

"The tendency to 'kill justice' for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today the Supreme Court's decision once again told the country who is the 'patron of criminals'. Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government," the Wayanad MP said in a post on X.

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the top court's verdict, saying that justice has ultimately prevailed.

"With this order, the veil over the anti-women policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been removed. After this, public confidence in the justice system will be further strengthened. Congratulations to Bilkis Bano for continuing her fight bravely," Vadra said in a post on X.

Several opposition parties and leaders including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the top court's order and hailed Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle as a symbol of the victory.

The Supreme Court on Monday nullified the Gujarat government's order of releasing the rape convicts saying that the latter wasn't competent to take the decision as the trial took place in Maharashtra. The court also said the Gujarat government had usurped power.

"Government of State of Gujarat (respondent No.1 herein) had no jurisdiction to entertain the applications for remission. Rule of law is breached because the Gujarat government usurped power not vested in it and abused its power. On that ground also, the remission orders deserve to be quashed...We strike down the remission orders on the ground of usurpation of power by the Gujarat government," the bench said.

The court further ordered the convicts to surrender back to prison within two weeks.

The Gujarat government last year released 11 convicts after they had completed 14 years of jail term, and their behaviour was ‘good’. The 11 convicts released prematurely were Bakabhai Vohania, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Govind Nai, Jaswant Nai, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradeep Mordhiya, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni, Ramesh Chandana and Shailesh Bhatt.

Bano was 21 years old and five-months pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat communal riots. Several members of her family, including her toddler daughter, were killed by a mob.