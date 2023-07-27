Rahul Gandhi's video message on Manipur: ‘You would be surprised why PM Modi…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur, alleging that the BJP leader knows that his ideology has set the northeastern state ablaze. In a video message shared by Congress, Rahul Gandhi said Modi is the prime minister of a selected few and doesn't care about the sufferings of the women of Manipur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You all saw what's happening in Manipur. You would have thought that when a state is burning the country's prime minister would say something. Many of you would have thought that the prime minister would at least visit Imphal and meet people,” Gandhi said.

“You would be surprised why is the prime minister of the country not going to Manipur and speaking on it. It is because Narendra Modi is the PM of only a selected few, of RSS. He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his ideology has set Manipur ablaze,” he added.

Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is only interested in power and would do anything to get it.

“For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the whole country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No-confidence motion against Modi govt

The Congress-led opposition grouping intensified its attack on the Modi government after a viral video incident that surfaced online on July 19 which showed three women being stripped naked and paraded.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been demanding a statement from Modi in Parliament followed by a discussion. While Union home minister Amit Shah said the government was ready to give a statement, he termed the demand for a statement by the prime minister a “caveat for disruptions”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opposition grouping even moved a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha saying it wants to use the debate to try and corner the government on the continuing violence in Manipur and force a statement from the prime minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a notice for a no-confidence motion by Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi, setting the stage for a parliamentary battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the newly constituted INDIA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON