Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul may be discharged from Kerala Ayurvedic hospital tomorrow

Rahul may be discharged from Kerala Ayurvedic hospital tomorrow

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Jul 29, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi reportedly had knee-related issues while walking as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment for a knee-related problem in Kerala, is expected to be discharged on Sunday, a party leader said.

During his stay at the Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair who was undergoing treatment at the hospital as well. (PTI)

“Rahul Gandhi was admitted to the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on July 21 for a knee-related issue and he is likely to be discharged on Sunday,” a senior party leader, who did not want to be named, said in Kozhikode.

Gandhi was welcomed at the premier Ayurvedic hospital by its managing trustee and chief physician Dr PM Warrier and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and legislator AP Anilkumar.

During his stay at the hospital, Gandhi was treated to a Kathakali performance by PSV Natya Sangham based on the story ‘Dakshayagam’. He also met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair who was undergoing treatment at the hospital as well. During the interaction, Nair gifted Gandhi a pen which the latter said he would cherish forever.

Gandhi reportedly had knee-related issues while walking as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP