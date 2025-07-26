Rahul: My mistake we couldn’t get caste census done earlier

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was his “mistake” that a caste census was not conducted earlier and that he did not “protect the OBC section” the way he should have. Gandhi, who was addressing the “Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan” of OBCs at the capital’s Talkatora Stadium, said that after completing 21 years in politic he was getting his mistake corrected. (Hindustan Times)

“I have been doing politics since 2004, it has been 21 years, and when I look back and do a self-analysis, where all I did the right thing and where I fell short. I see two-three big issues — land acquisition bill, MGNREGA, food bill, fight for tribals, I did these things right,” said Gandhi.

“When it comes to Dalits, tribals and minorities, I should get good marks. On women’s issues, I should get good marks. But when I look back, I can see clearly that in one thing I was lacking, I committed one mistake,” he said.

The former Congress president said he committed one mistake in his political career by “not protecting the interests of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) section”.

“The issues of OBCs are hidden. I regret that if I had known more about your history and issues, I would have got the caste census done. That is my mistake and not that of the Congress. I am going to correct that mistake now,” Gandhi said.

The UPA government had conducted a socio economic caste census in 2011 but the caste-related data were not released due to major errors in enumeration.

Gandhi’s comments came two months after the Narendra Modi government announced caste enumeration will be a part of the decennial census.

On Thursday, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy briefed Gandhi on the caste census exercise conducted in his state.

BJP’s Amit Malviya reacted to the Congress’ conclave and said, “Rahul Gandhi’s divisive and disgraceful politics is unraveling faster than he would like… and the mask is slipping.”