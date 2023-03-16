Rahul Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker, makes this request

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow him time in the House to speak about the allegations levelled against him the BJP, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament House today after his return from UK trip and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London. (Also Read | Adhir Chowdhury writes to Om Birla: ‘a well-hatched conspiracy on part of…’)

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Gandhi later asserted he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

Chowdhury told reporters that Gandhi told the speaker that he be allowed to speak in the House after his remarks created a row, with the BJP demanding an apology from him.

Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy during his London trip has caused much uproar in the Parliament and the ruling BJP has been demanding an apology from the former Congress chief. The face-off between the government and opposition parties over Gandhi's remarks and demand for a JPC probe into Adani issue has resulted in a complete washout of Parliamentary proceedings for four consecutive days.

On Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Om Birla urging him to ensure that the opposition members get the opportunity to put across their view points in a fair manner. He also claimed that the “government-sponsored” disruption in the House over Rahul Gandhi's speech abroad is a “well-hatched conspiracy” by the ruling BJP to tarnish the image of Wayanad MP.

“I am deeply disheartened to observe that ever since the House resumed after the break on 13th March, 2023, there has been a Government-sponsored disruption in the House,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter to Om Birla.

“What is more disturbing for me to observe is that even the Ministers themselves vociferously take the lead to disrupt the proceedings,” he added.

