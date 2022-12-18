'Rahulji's hand is on every Congress leader's shoulder, no competition with Gehlot ji': Sachin Pilot

In politics, there is no room for animosity; there are only issues, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said in an interview with BBC Hindi amid speculations over his present equation with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot following a tumultuous episode. As the Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Rajasthan which will go to the elections in 2023, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were seen together apparently putting their bickering back. Both of them flew together to attend the swearing-in event of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh chief minister. The Congress too asserted that the Gehlot-Pilot conflict is a thing of the past. Read | 'Humara CM Kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa': Slogans as Rahul leads Bharat Jodo

In the BBC interview, as Sachin Pilot was asked about the much-discussed photo from Bharat Jodo Yatra where Rahul Gandhi put his hand on Sachin Pilot's shoulders, Pilot said, "Rahul ji's hand is on the shoulders of every Congress leader. He is very affectionate to everyone. And we have been working together for a very long time." Read | Ashok Gehlot on 'no bigger achievement', four years of government in Rajasthan

"Our priority is to repeat the Congress government in Rajasthan and break the tradition of alternate government in every election," Sachin Pilot said.

"There is no question of competition with Ashok Gehlot. Competition is possible among people of the same age. He is very senior and has been in politics for so long," Sachin Pilot said adding that Congress has given him many opportunities. "I went to Parliament at the age of 26 and became the state party president at 33. In fact, Gehlotji became state president when he was 35 and chief minister at 47. This is the tradition of the Congress," Pilot added.

The recent conflict between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot started after Gehlot called Pilot a 'traitor' in an interview with NDTV. The comment ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state was condemned by the party and senior party leaders were deputed to resolve the issue between them.

The yatra witnessed Sachin Pilot's show of strength as slogans demanding Pilot as CM were raised in front of Rahul Gandhi.

