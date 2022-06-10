Raid on ‘ISIS associates’: NIA seizes documents, devices from TN, Pondy

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry in connection with its probe into a group of individuals, who among others, “were associating” themselves with the proscribed ISIS, the NIA said.

Incriminating documents, digital devices and handwritten notes were seized during the searches held at nine locations in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry, the agency said in a statement.

The case relates to one Md Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sadik of Mayiladuthurai, who along with four other accused persons, had “hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials and had also attempted to murder the police personnel” during a vehicle check in February this year, the NIA said.

“The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India by forming outfits like Khilafah Party of India, Khilafah Front of India, Intellectual Students of India and associating themselves with the proscribed organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda,” the agency said.

A police case was initially registered in Mayiladuthurai and later re-registered by the agency in April.

“During the searches conducted today, 16 digital devices, 6 blunt weapons and metal rods, 2 nunchakus and several incriminating documents, handwritten notes etc. have been seized,” the release added.