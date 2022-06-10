Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Raid on ‘ISIS associates’: NIA seizes documents, devices from TN, Pondy
india news

Raid on ‘ISIS associates’: NIA seizes documents, devices from TN, Pondy

A police case was initially registered in Mayiladuthurai and later re-registered by the agency in April.
Incriminating documents, digital devices and handwritten notes were seized during the searches held at nine locations in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry (File photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry in connection with its probe into a group of individuals, who among others, “were associating” themselves with the proscribed ISIS, the NIA said.

Incriminating documents, digital devices and handwritten notes were seized during the searches held at nine locations in Chennai and Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry, the agency said in a statement.

The case relates to one Md Sathik Batcha alias ICAMA Sadik of Mayiladuthurai, who along with four other accused persons, had “hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials and had also attempted to murder the police personnel” during a vehicle check in February this year, the NIA said.

“The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred for secession of a part of India by forming outfits like Khilafah Party of India, Khilafah Front of India, Intellectual Students of India and associating themselves with the proscribed organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda,” the agency said.

RELATED STORIES

A police case was initially registered in Mayiladuthurai and later re-registered by the agency in April.

“During the searches conducted today, 16 digital devices, 6 blunt weapons and metal rods, 2 nunchakus and several incriminating documents, handwritten notes etc. have been seized,” the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP