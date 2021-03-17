Home / India News / Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards
india news

Rail employees advised to convert their debit, ATM cards to RuPay-based cards

The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:22 PM IST
UP government has decided to provide RuPay credit cards by seeking help of NABARD.(Representative image)

The railways has advised its over 12 lakh employees to convert their existing debit or ATM cards to RuPay-based cards, a move aimed at giving fillip to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and the 'Digital India initiative', Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The railways was also facilitating promotion of this move, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Asked whether the railways has advised its 12.54 lakh workforce to convert their debit/ATM cards to RuPay-powered cards, the minister replied,"Yes, sir."

"The zonal railways and production units have been asked to facilitate conversion of existing Debit/ATM cards issued to railway employees by banks to the RuPay-based cards in order to give boost under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India initiative'.

"All railways are facilitating the banks in their promotional activities and setting up camps to give wide publicity in this regard to encourage the employees to opt for RuPay cards. Apart from this, State Bank of India has also been advised to replace all existing imprest cards issued to Railway Imprest holders to RuPay-based imprest cards," Goyal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Massive Covid-19 rise in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai

Nagpur district logs highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases

Active Covid cases cross 1,000 mark once again in Jammu and Kashmir

‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: S Jaishankar in Parliament

RuPay is a Indian multinational financial and payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India, an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in the country.

RuPay was created to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision of establishing a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupay card indian railway piyush goyal in lok sabha
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP