Railway employee, 3 others killed; LJP leader shot at in Bihar

Four people, including a railway employee, were killed and an LJP functionary was shot at in separate incidents in Bihar in the last 24 hours.

Former state general secretary of LJP’s youth wing, Premchand Yadav (40), was attacked while returning home around 1am after attending a function at Kitapur village.

The attack triggered violent protests by his associates in Bhojpur district.

Yadav, a resident of Kusumha locality of Ayer police station area, was waylaid near a canal falling under the jurisdiction of Jagdishpur police station, by unidentified miscreants. They shot at him from point blank rage and escaped from the spot.

Police said one of the bullets hit Yadav’s head. He was rushed to a private nursing home in critical condition.

Bhojpur SP Harkishore Rai said prima-facie the reason behind the incident appears to be old enmity. “We are waiting for his statement,” he added.

In another incident, armed assailants gunned down one Deepu Choudhary and injured another person, Ajay Choudhary, in Bhojpur. Police said Choudhary was the nephew of notorious gangster Butan Choudhary and was killed in gang war.

Four motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted the duo and opened fire at them.

In Begusarai, unidentified criminals shot dead a railway employee at a railway colony falling under the jurisdiction of Barauni police station. The victim Satish Choudhary (45) was posted as a technician in an electric powerhouse.

The incident took place when Choudhary was returning home after his duty. Two miscreants barged into his quarter and shot at him. Railway DSP Gaurav Pandey said the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

In Gopalganj, police recovered a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman from Narhawa village. The body had injury marks on the face, said the police. Police suspect that the woman was killed elsewhere, and her body was thrown in Gopalpur police station area.

In rural Patna, the Barh police recovered a woman’s body from Bedhna Kal Baba locality. Police said efforts are on to identify the deceased.