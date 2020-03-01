Railway Police arrest Agra man after he tweets ‘5 bombs in Rajdhani train’

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:36 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 25-year-old man on Saturday after he sparked a major scare with a tweet that there were five bombs on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train.

Police said the man had tweeted in anger after his brother who had to board that train failed to do so because the Kerala Express on which he was travelling, arrived late.

GRP Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said that the accused Sanjeev Singh Gurjar had reached the railway station here on Friday to see off his brother Rahul, an armyman, who was scheduled to reach Delhi by the Kerala Express and then board the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express to head for a departmental exam. But the Kerala Express was late by four hours and so his brother missed the Rajdhani Express.

He informed Sanjeev about missing the train and the latter lost his cool and tweeted tagging Union railway minister Piyush Goyal: “I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train Rajdhani (12424) going from New Delhi to Kanpur Central. Please take some action on this quickly”.

“The tweet created panic and at Aligarh junction the GRP was asked to get the train checked. However, nothing suspicious was found and the train was allowed to move on after three hours,” Jogendra Kumar said.

“Sanjeev Gurjar did not reply to tweets made by Railways and did not call on the mobile number given by the Railway police. Meanwhile, PRO, Agra GRP Sachin Kaushik began to check the Twitter timeline of the accused and found a link shared by him in February 2018 through which his mobile number was traced,” he said.

“Sanjeev Singh Gurjar (25) was found to be a resident of Gwalior and had posted another tweet at 7.16 pm on Friday, apologising for his earlier tweet which he claimed “was made in mental tension because the train by which his brother was to travel was running four hours late.”

Sachin Kaushik said the tweet about the bombs delayed the train by three hours.

“However, his act created panic among passengers, delayed the train by three hours and harassed the official machinery. So a case was registered under Sections 505 of Indian Penal Code and 174 of Indian Railways Act against him at Aligarh junction and he was arrested from Agra on Saturday,’ informed Kaushik said.