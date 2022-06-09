Railways adopts upgraded system for more Vande Bharat trains

With the adoption of an upgraded system, the Indian Railways will now be able to operate more Vande Bharat (VB) trains at a time. This upgraded electric traction system which is globally adopted, is used by countries like France, Germany, South Africa and China.

Not only VB but other trains in India will also run using the new electrification system, reads a letter, dated June 7 , issued by railways.

The letter accessed by HT read, “All future electrification works (NL,GC, DL/ Tripling/ Quadrupling ) to be sanctioned with 2x25 kV traction system. In all sanctioned RE works, where tenders have not yet been called, 2×25 kV traction system to be adopted. In all sanctioned RE works, where tenders have not yet been invited, 2×25 traction system may be proposed as material notification.”

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced on May 28 that around four Vande Bharat trains will be flagged off every month from September. Vande Bharat is the country’s first semi-high speed train.

“VB consumes almost double the power compared to the normal trains while running. The ‘2×25’ system will give more power to the trains. This system is being introduced to accommodate more Vande Bharat trains in near future,” a railway official said, on the condition of anonymity.

“This will allow more passengers to travel by the high-speed trains,” he added.

The Indian Railways has already started working towards bringing in the system in two routes: Delhi- Mughalsarai (in Uttar Pradesh) and Mughalsarai- Howrah. The tender to begin the work was awarded a few months back.

“Work for implementing the system in 1650 track kilometre (km) or 800 route km, has been awarded. ₹1,140 crore has been spent to bring the system in this route,” the railway official added.

