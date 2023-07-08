Fares of several AC trains slashed, Vande Bharat rates to see decline | Details

The ministry of railways has asked zones to introduce discounted fare scheme in AC trains with sitting accommodation that saw below 50 per cent occupancy during the last 30 days. The ministry said in a statement that the decision to delegate powers to zonal railways to introduce the scheme has been taken with an aim to optimize the utilization of accommodation in trains. The discount on such trains will be applied with immediate effect but the passengers who have already booked their tickets will not get any refund.

Here's all you need to know about the new discount scheme

This scheme will be applicable only in AC Chair Car and Executive classes of all trains with AC sitting accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

A maximum of 25 per cent discount will be applicable on the base fare of the ticket and other charges like reservation charges, Super fast surcharge, and GST will be levied separately.

This means passengers booking for Vande Bharat trains that saw less than 50% occupancy in the last 30 days may get up to 25 per cent discount on base fare.

The discount will not only be applicable for the end-to-end journey but also for intermediate sections provided occupancy is less than 50% in that section.

The discount scheme will be implemented for a maximum of six months and the discounted fare may be given for part duration or month wise or seasonal or for weekdays/weekends based on the demand pattern between that period.

The scheme will be regularly reviewed and may be modified/extended/withdrawn based on the occupancy, the ministry said.

For trains with flexi fare schemes, the railways will initially withdraw the flexi scheme from a particular class with poor occupancy. It will apply the discount scheme only when the withdrawal doesn't result in an improvement in occupancy.

This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday, or festival specials.

The fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

