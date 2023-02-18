Railways, India Post launch Rail Post Gati Shakti Express: All you need to know

Earlier this week, Indian Railways and India Post launched the Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service, a joint parcel product of the two entities. Launched simultaneously on four sectors on Feb 16, the service was among the announcements made by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in last year's Budget.

The launch of full services, meanwhile, comes after a pilot weekly service began operating on March 31, between Surat and Varanasi.

Here's all you need to know about Rail Post Gati Shakti Express:

(1.) In a PIB release, the Ministry of Railways described Rail Post Gati Shakti as an initiative of partnership between Indian Railways and India Post to provide seamless logistics for the country's services sector.

(2.) The facility has been launched on these sectors: Delhi-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Surat-Muzaffarpur, and Hyderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

(3.) These are, however, among 15 sectors to be covered in the first phase of the project.

(4.) India Post will pick up the consignment at the doorstep of the customer and take it to the railway station. At the destination station, it will again take the consignment and deliver it at the doorstep of the addressee.

(5.) There is no limit on the weight of the load, which will be sealed in boxes for a safe passage.

(6.) Trains operating under this scheme will have a scheduled departure from the source station, and scheduled arrival at intermediate and destination stations.

(7.) Customers availing this parcel facility will be offered third-party insurance by Department of Post. It will be offered at 0.03% of the cargo value.

(8.) In comparison to the existing road rates, first mile and last service charges are given at ₹6 per kg under this scheme. This gives customers a cost-effective solution.

(9.) Throughout the consignment's journey, India Post is the single point of contact for customers.

(10.) A mobile app will be developed for customers to book their consignment, track it status, and provide other services.

