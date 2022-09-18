Railways likely to build loos for loco pilots

The Indian Railways is planning to install water closets in locos after it was recommended by more than 10,000 loco pilots in an internal survey conducted last month, official privy to developments said.

The loco pilots unanimously recommended that the national transporter should construct water closets in the engines as these loco pilots, in an emergency, are forced to leave the loco. The survey was done after female pilots raised objections to their difficulties in performing their duty in the absence of a water closet inside the loco.

“A survey was conducted of all zonal railways last month, in which 10,191 loco pilots participated. The pilot unanimously recommended provision of water closets in the locomotives,” a Railways official said, adding that 382 women pilots had participated in the survey.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on April 25, 2016, ordered the Railway Board to install water closets and air conditioners in all locomotives, to which the board had agreed.

To assure NHRC, the IR installed water closets in 97 engines as pilot projects, and officials said that Railways will now be finalising one of the designs from these 97 water closets.

IR has over 1000 women pilots. The pilots, even quoting safety concerns, had expressed discomfort in performing duty without the provision of a water closets for them.

Female members of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) told HT that women loco pilots avoided taking their duty and preferred desk jobs due to the absence of water closets, especially during the winter season.

“Issues occur more during winters as women pilots have no washrooms available and are forced to rush to the washrooms in the coaches when the train reaches a station. Fearing such issues, women pilots prefer taking a desk job during extreme winters,” a loco pilot told HT, adding that she was happy that the national transporter was finally constructing toilets.

