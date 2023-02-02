Railways made 73% increase in earning from passenger section: Ministry

Indian Railways has made a 73% increase in total earnings from its passenger segment from April 2022 to January 2023. It made around ₹54,733 crore during this period, a significant jump from ₹31,634 crore during the same period last year.

According to Union railways ministry, around 6,590 lakh passengers booked tickets in the reserved section during this period, showing an increase of 7%. A total of 48% increase in revenue generation has been registered in the same category with ₹42,945 crore.

Similarly, around 128% increase in the number of passengers has been registered in the unreserved section. A total of 45,180 lakh tickets have been booked as compared with 19,785 last year. “The revenue generated from Unreserved passenger segment during the period April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, is ₹11,788 crore as compared to ₹2555 Crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361%,” the ministry said in a statement.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the biggest-ever push for Indian Railways in her budgetary speech with a capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore. It will be utilised for development purpose such as electrification and station facilities among others.

