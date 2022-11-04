Railways ministry withdraws DRM’s power to fix platform tickets after outrage

NEW DELHI: The railways ministry on Friday stripped divisional railway managers the powers to raise platform ticket prices after outrage over a huge hike in ticket prices ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals.

“..Railways Ministry had delegated powers to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) to decide the rate of platform tickets for the purpose of regulating rush at platforms during specific requirements like, mela rally etc under intimation to this office. The same has been reviewed and it has been decided that the power delegated to DRMs to decide the rate of platform tickets shall be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect,” a railways ministry communication said.

The railways ministry decentralised the power to decide the price of platform tickets in 2015 to give them the flexibility to avoid congestion during festivals. “The decision to give the power to DRMs was taken so that respective DRMs can take a call whenever required, like during local festivals,” a railways official said.

The ministry’s move comes a day after Northern Railway (NR) restored the platform ticket prices for 14 railways stations from ₹50 to ₹10, the pre-festive season rate. The Southern and Western Railway had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations.

The Western Railway had also hiked the rate of platform tickets to Rs.50 at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Borivali, Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna and Surat till October end.

The Southern Railway had hiked the platform ticket prices from ₹10 to ₹20 at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. This hiked ticket price, however, will remain effective till January 31, 2023.