Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

The Indian Railways has modified the schedules of several trains heading to Ayodhya in response to the growing demand from devotees eager to visit the temple town ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the grand Ram temple on January 22. Union minister Darshana Jardosh shared a list of trains going to the temple town of Ayodhya along with their schedule from respective cities. “Indian Railways will take you to the faith of Ayodhya… In view of the increasing demand of Ram devotees, some changes have been made in the trains going to Ayodhya,” Jardosh posted on social media X. Indian Railways modified the schedules of trains heading to Ayodhya amid Ram Temple consecration event.(HT File)

Complete list of trains heading to Ayodhya:

Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna (Commences services on January 30)

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore (Commences services on February 10)

Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana (Starting from January 30)

Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi (Starting from February 06)

Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara

Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur (Commences services on January 31)

Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad (Starting from February 02)

Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati

The consecration or ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. Vedic rituals, commencing on January 16, a week prior to the main event will mark the initiation of the ceremony. The rituals will be performed by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest hailing from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. He will observe an 11-day anushthan (rituals) ahead of the January 22 event at Ayodhya's Ram temple.

“Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla's ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” the prime minister said.