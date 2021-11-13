Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railways to discontinue special trains, revert to certain pre-Covid-19 fares

Around 1700 mail express trains were running before Covid-19 hit the country and they had to be halted due to the pandemic.
The Indian Railway ministry on Friday decided to restore the pre-Covid train schedule for now. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

With Covid-19 cases in the country dipping, the Indian Railway ministry on Friday decided to restore the pre-Covid train schedule for now. According to a circular issued by the railway board, it has rolled back all the regular mail timetables which are currently operating as mail/express special trains. The Railways have also decided to revert to some of the original fares as applicable.

According to a circular released by the Railway Board late on Friday evening, regular fares will be charged for concerned classes of travel and type of train, as per the guidelines issued.

The circular read, “Second class of such trains shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case.”

“The passengers travelling on these trains are required to pay 30% extra fares. With Covid-19 cases being under control, the ministry in Friday’s meeting decided to resume trains as per pre-Covid trains,” a railway official said.

Around 1700 mail express trains were running before Covid-19 hit the country and they had to be halted due to the pandemic.

The Indian Railways had been operating special trains with full reservation across the country ever since the Covid-19 pandemic affected the nation. Passengers travelling in these special trains pay extra fares as compared to normal trains.

