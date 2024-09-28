‘Railways to run 6k special trains to manage rush’

Indian Railways will run around 6,000 special trains to ensure the upcoming festival rush is well managed, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, adding that additional general coaches will also be made available. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)

The special trains are expected to cater to around 10 million passengers travelling home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath puja, celebrated in Bihar, he added.

“This festive season, general coach will be increased in 108 trains. 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains,” the minister said. “In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than one crore (10 million) passengers to go home during the puja rush.”

In 2023-24, a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season. Routes to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal typically experience significant demand during these festivals. Durga Puja is set to begin on October 6, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1 and Chhath Puja on November 7 and 8 this year.